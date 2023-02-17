The Kenyan military have killed three al-Shabab militants in the coastal Lamu region near the Somali border, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) confirmed on Friday.

The militants were killed when they tried to sabotage a water bowser at a military camp in the Sarira area on Thursday morning, KDF spokesman Zipporah Kioko said.

He added that several weapons, including two AK-47 rifles, two radios, and three magazines were recovered in the encounter, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The militants had planted an IED (improvised explosive device) that a water bowser ran over it and got slight damage,” Kioko said.

“The Special Forces went after al-Shabab in hot pursuit. They killed the three, including their leader.”

“The situation on the ground has been stabilised. There were no injuries reported,” he said on the phone.

Lamu County has in recent years suffered militant attacks that left many security officers and civilians dead.

