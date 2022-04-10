INDIA

Kenyan held at IGI with 18 kg heroin

A Kenyan national was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Sunday for smuggling 18 kg heroin valued at Rs 27 crore, Customs officials said.

The accused had arrived from Nairobi via Doha this morning.

“The Kenyan national was intercepted on suspicion. We recovered 18 kg approx of white powder which tested positive for heroin. It was detected concealed in two pieces of his checked baggage,” said the official, adding that he was charged under various sections of the NDPS Act and arrested, while the drug was seized.

The Kenyan national was sent to Tihar jail after customs official produced him before a court and sought that he be sent to judicial custody, as he was not required for further interrogation.

