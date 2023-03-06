A Kenyan man, attempting to smuggle 7 kg gold bars of worth Rs 3.5 crore, by hiding it in a portable oxygen concentrator, was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport here by the Customs on Monday, officials said.

Customs officials said that the passenger, a medical professional, was carrying a portable oxygen concentrator which was providing oxygen support to a critically-ill 4-month-old infant who was visiting India with his parents for cardiac surgery.

“On a search, taking due care for safety of the infant, 7 bars of gold weighing 7 kg ingeniously concealed in the oxygen concentrator bag were recovered,” the official said.

The official said that the accused, who arrived from Nairobi on Monday, was intercepted on the basis of APIS profiling and followed discreetly by customs officials from the flight gate.

The official said that the gold bricks were seized and the passenger arrestes.

20230306-230404