Kenya has foiled a terrorist attack in its east border region with Somalia, police said.

A security team seized six AK-47 rifles, two Rocket Propelled Grenades, two grenades and other items during an operation on Monday in Garissa County, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said on Tuesday.

Police raided an al-Shabaab camp in the wake of reports that the terrorist group has been sending their members to Kenya over the past month to launch attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victory “is coming at a time when we are facing threats by the terrorists. The operation is ongoing,” Onyango added.

The Somalia-based al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties in eastern Kenya, after breaching security zones, which has left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

