WORLD

Kenyan security forces kill 10 al-Shabab militants in border region

NewsWire
0
0

Kenyan security forces have killed 10 al-Shabab militants in Garissa county in the northeastern region.

Northeastern Regional Police Commander George Seda on Wednesday said the multi-agency security team conducted an intelligence-led operation on the al-Shabab hideout at Degbon after trailing the extremists for a week.

“The multi-agency team also recovered weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), AK-47 rifles, and improvised explosive device materials,” Seda added in a security report.

He said the killing of the extremists followed a tip-off from residents, adding that the operation was ongoing and would not divulge much, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other officials said multi-agency teams are on the ground pursuing more targets hiding in the area and expansive Boni Forest which the militants have been using as their hideout place.

The move came days after the terrorist group conducted attacks in the area killing more than 10 people.

The insurgents were behind the recent attack and killing of four engineers working with Kenya National Highways Authority.

Al-Shabab terrorists have been attacking places in the region, especially in Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa counties in northeastern Kenya after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

20230119-031003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suicide bomb blast rocks Kabul during T20 match at sports stadium(Ld)

    France activates emergency response to tackle bronchiolitis epidemic among kids

    Foreign leaders send condolence messages to S.Korea over Itaewon stampede

    N.California wildfire spreads to nearly 20,000 acres