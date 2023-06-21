Customs officials said on Wednesday that they have arrested a Kenyan woman for smuggling 4.145 kg cocaine, valued at Rs 38.05 crore, hidden in three whisky bottles of the Black Label brand.

According to the Customs officials, the woman arrived at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi from Addis Ababa. She was apprehended after she crossed the green channel and was heading towards the exit gate of the international arrival hall.

“During physical examination of her baggage, we fould white-coloured powdery substance suspected to be cocaine in three whisky bottles. The total weight of the recovered substance was 4.145 kg. The seized substance, valued at Rs 38.05 crore, is believed to be narcotics,” said a Customs official.

The official added that the Kenyan woman has been arrested for the violation of provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

