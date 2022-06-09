The number of Kenyans getting Covid-19 vaccinations has increased significantly following a spike in new infections, the Health Ministry said.

At least 20,000 Kenyans are being vaccinated daily across the east African nation, an increase from an average of 3,000 in the last three months when infections had plummeted.

The Ministry said on Thursday that it vaccinated 24,798 people on Wednesday, and on Tuesday, 23,514 took the jabs.

The country has vaccinated 18.3 million citizens, among whom 16.5 million are adults, the Ministry added.

Since March, vaccination had slowed down, but a rise in new cases to stand at 202 from a sample size of 2,787 on Thursday has jolted citizens.

On Wednesday, the country recorded 218 positive cases, the highest in recent times, from a sample size of 3,317, said Mutahi Kagwe, the Cabinet Health Secretary.

Kenya’s total confirmed cases now stand at 326,217.

The government has asked citizens to wear masks in public places and get vaccinated following the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

“We are urging Kenyans to have their masks on. We are worried that the Covid-19 numbers are going up,” Francis Kuria, the Director of Public Health at the Health Ministry, said recently.

When lifting some Covid-19 mandates in March, Kenya was recording less than five positive cases daily.

