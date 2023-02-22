LIFESTYLEWORLD

Kenya’s tourism earnings rising to $2.13 billion in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Kenya’s earnings from tourism rose to $2.13 billion in 2022 compared to $1.16 billion in 2021, according to data released by the state-owned Tourism Research Institute (TRI).

The TRI said on Wednesday that the country’s international tourist arrivals in 2022 were 1.48 million, representing a 70.45 per cent increase as compared to 870,465 arrivals in 2021.

Peninah Malonza, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage who released the findings in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, said that the tourism sector’s performance was indicative of a gradual but sustained progress toward the pre-Covid-19 visitor arrivals numbers.

“This growth can be attributed to many source countries lessening their Covid-19 restrictions and opening for travel,” she added.

Tourism is one of Kenya’s leading sources of foreign exchange alongside horticulture, tea, and Diaspora remittances, according to statistics from the government, Xinhua news agency reported.

Malonza said that the US was the leading source of foreign tourists with 209,360, followed closely by Uganda, Britain, and Tanzania.

She revealed that when it comes to the purpose of the visit, visitors on holiday took the lead with 36.6 per cent, followed closely by those visiting friends and family at 27.8 per cent of the total number of international arrivals. And the rest of the foreign tourists came to Kenya for business and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), education, sport and medical purposes.

20230223-005804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cackle of migratory birds heralds winter in Kashmir

    Three destinations ideal for a much-needed wellness vacation

    Tripura: Over 43K security personnel to be deployed for Feb 16...

    Prithviraj Sukumaran drops ‘Kuruthi’ poster on Vishu