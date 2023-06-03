INDIA

Kerala: 2 cops suspended for being in inebriated condition

NewsWire
0
0

Two police officials posted with the Armed Reserve Camp here (Kerala) were suspended by the Kochi City Police Commissioner after being allegedly found in an inebriated state while on duty.

The suspended officers include senior civil police officials, Meghanathan and Rajesh.

The suspension came after a probe was ordered after getting information that the police officials were drinking alcohol in public space at the Armed Reserve Camp in Kochi.

After receiving this information, the higher police authorities were maintaining a constant vigil over such activities at the Armed Reserve Camp.

On Monday, a team of police officers arrived at the Camp and found the two officers in an inebriated condition and therefore they were taken for the mandatory tests. t

Since the tests turned positive, which led to the disciplinary action against both police officers of being suspended on Saturday.

20230604-023202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP, Trinamool using Goa for political experiments: Fadnavis

    Notorious criminal arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi

    Fake vaccination racket busted in UP district

    Trailer of ‘Miya Biwi Aur Murder’ out, show hits OTT on...