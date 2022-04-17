INDIA

Kerala: 5 arrested in connection with murder of SDPI activist

NewsWire
0
0

Police have taken into custody 5 persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of an SDPI activist, Subair (44) at Elapully in Kerala’s Palakkad district, officials said on Sunday.

They were arrested from Kazchaparambu in Palakkad while they were trying to escape to Kodungallur, police said.

Investigating officers said that all five are natives of Elapully where the murder took place.

The people who were taken into custody , according to police had provided the necessary support to the accused in the murder and had participated in the conspiracy.

It may be noted that Subair was hacked to death on Friday while he was returning home after offering prayers at a local mosque along with his father, Aboobacker.

Police said that the assailants hit the bike in which Subair was driving with his father pillion riding. They hacked Subair to death in front of his father who suffered minor injuries in the fall.

After the killing of Subair on Friday, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists hacked to death a former RSS pracharak , Sreenivasan (45) on Saturday.

The killings and counter killings have sent shock waves across the people of the state during festival time with Vishu, Easter being celebrated on Friday and Sunday and for Muslims its the holy Ramzan month .

20220417-205403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cabal of anti-Modi activists ignore anything positive Modi govt has done:...

    Indian students in tight spot amid Ukraine-Russia tensions

    Struggling with gratitude?

    Indian Parliament passes Farm Laws Repeal Bill sans debate (Roundup)