A six-year-old boy was killed in a fight that broke out between his and another migrant worker’s family in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Thursday.

According to police, the families were engaged in a brutal fight since Wednesday in Puthukkad. This morning, the fight took a turn for the worse when six-year-old N.Islam lost his life while his mother suffered grievous injuries.

A few migrant workers, including the uncle of the boy, have been taken into police custody.

Further details are awaited.

