INDIA

Kerala: 6 yr-old killed in fight between two migrant workers’ families

NewsWire
0
0

A six-year-old boy was killed in a fight that broke out between his and another migrant worker’s family in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Thursday.

According to police, the families were engaged in a brutal fight since Wednesday in Puthukkad. This morning, the fight took a turn for the worse when six-year-old N.Islam lost his life while his mother suffered grievous injuries.

A few migrant workers, including the uncle of the boy, have been taken into police custody.

Further details are awaited.

20230330-112804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The Economist shows distorted map of India in latest issue

    When showstoppers talk fashion

    Lucknow Zoo to get white tigress from Chennai

    What next for retiring Kerala top cop?