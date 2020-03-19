Kerala announces special package to protect SC/ST communities (Ld)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) The Kerala government on Saturday announced a special kit of pulses, jaggery, wheat and coconut oil for the SC/ST communities as it escalated its efforts to protect this vulnerable group amid 37 coronavirus positive cases and over 44,000 under observation.

“With the support of the Health department, the promoters have now started to reach the homes of these people to find out if any of them have any symptoms. All the help will be provided to those who have to remain in isolation. A special kit of pulses, jaggery, wheat and coconut oil will be given to all those who are above the age of 60, besides food items will be supplied to all these villages,” said State Minister for SC/ST, A.K. Balan.

In Kerala, while the SC population is around 31.84 lakh, the ST is around 4.84 lakhs.

Balan said that as the first step, tenure of all the promoters working in both these departments has been extended for another two months.

“They have been directed to see that tomorrow (Sunday) at 5 p.m they do not assemble, instead play their traditional musical instruments sitting at their homes,” added Balan.

–IANS

sg/skp/in