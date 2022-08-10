The Speaker of the Kerala Assembly M.B. Rajesh was cautious on Wednesday when he gave a clean chit to the functioning of the Kerala Assembly and opined it can be a fit model for the rest of the country.

He was responding to the media in the wake of the tiff that has evolved between the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Kerala Government when the former went hammer and tongs against the latter.

The Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on Wednesday decided to hold a special session of the assembly starting August 22 and is meant only for legislation and this sudden decision came after Khan had slammed the Vijayan government for sending him 11 Ordinances, a day before he left on tour to North India, last week.

“During 2021 October/November, there was a special session for legislation and 34 Ordinances became laws and this year too we had planned for such a session. Legislation is seen very seriously by the Kerala assembly as all Bills sent to the Committee later go on to become laws. Kerala assembly is definitely a role model for the rest of the country as during the pandemic period, some state assemblies met only to pass the budget, but here it was not like that,” said Rajesh to the media.

All these Ordinances were meant to be re-promulgated as these were not taken up in the recently concluded assembly session, as Khan had cleared 11 of these Ordinances in February.

He put his foot down and went public and castigated the state government that despite having a session after the Ordinances were signed in February, it was not taken up.

