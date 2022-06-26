The Kerala assembly season which will commence on Monday is likely to be stormy. The opposition is armed with several issues including the revelation by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family and the attack on the office of Rahul Gandhi as well as the recent political murders of RSS and SDPI workers.

The drubbing received by the Left Front even after intensive campaigning led by the Kerala Chief Minister will also figure prominently in the discussions. The winning UDF candidate from Thrikkakara bypoll, Uma Thomas, wife of Congress leader, late P.T. Thomas, will be the second women presence in the opposition ranks in this session, the other being K.K. Rema wife of slain RMP leader, T.P. Chandrashekhar.

The session is mainly convened to discuss and pass the demands on grants for the financial year 2022-23.

The one-month-old session will be highly charged up due to the several issues that the opposition will likely raise in the house.

The bleeding Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will be a major subject for discussion in the house. The opposition will charge up the issue of controversial middle man and former journalist meeting the gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and boasting of his huge tie-ups including that of the Chief Minister and senior police officers.

The opposition will also take up the issue of police officers indulging in criminal activities including having dealings with the controversial middle man Shaj Kiran.

The session that is likely to be concluded on July 27 will also discuss the Silver Line project which is facing stiff resistance from opposition as well as local people.

