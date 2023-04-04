INDIA

Kerala Ayurvedic doctor arrested for killing father

A couple of days after a 57-year-old man died of suspected food poisoning in Kerala’s Thrissur district, his 26-year-old Ayurvedic doctor son Mayoornath on Tuesday confessed to having killed his father.

Mayoornath was in police custody since Monday and his arrest was recorded and on Tuesday, he was brought to his house as part of evidence collection.

The youth admitted that he was upset with his father (Saseendran) as few years ago, his mother had committed suicide and he held the man responsible for it.

Saseendran had later remarried.

The incident took place on Sunday when Saseendran collapsed while entering an ATM near his house after breakfast.

People, including some doctors, who were sitting at a coffee shop near the ATM counter, immediately rushed him to the Medical College hospital but he did not respond to treatment and died immediately.

Saseendran’s second wife Geetha, mother Ambuja, and two workers, who were at his home, also complained of uneasiness after the breakfast, but recovered soon.

Since Mayoornath did not have breakfast, the police became suspicious of him.

Later, the youth got himself admitted to a hospital citing excruciating stomach ache. Police questioned him after he was discharged from the hospital.

Soon, the police broke his defence and he confessed to the crime.

He admitted that he prepared the poison himself by ordering chemicals online and mixed it in the curry for breakfast.

After recording Mayoornath’s arrest, police took him to his house and showed how and where he prepared the poison.

