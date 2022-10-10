INDIALIFESTYLE

Kerala bank tries to introduce traditional art forms; wins laurels

Thrissur headquartered South Indian Bank staged a special event that was intended to introduce traditional festival art forms in a unique way to the new generation.

The bank also bagged the record for organising a first-of-its-kind category event by staging and swinging 101 ‘Oonjals’ (the traditional swing) simultaneously at a single venue.

Commenting on the event, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank said it aims to promote the unity and prosperity among people and celebrate this festive season.

“A swing represents fun and enjoyment. Today, we celebrate the upside of our lives through this mass gathering to cherish our childhood memories and South Indian Bank is happy to bring this gathering for everyone to enjoy,” said Ramakrishnan.

Swings made using wood and rope in the traditional way attracted people from all walks of life, cutting across gender and generation.The event also had cultural programmes like ‘Chenda Melama’, musical performances by various bands including the bank’s own band and a virtual reality experience zone for visitors.

The South Indian Bank has 926 branches, 1154 ATMs and 118 CDMs/CRMs across India and a representative office in Dubai, UAE.

20221010-235203

