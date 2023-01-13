HEALTHINDIA

Kerala bans production of mayonnaise made from raw eggs

NewsWire
0
0

With complaints over quality of food being served in hotels and even deaths being reported due to food poisoning, the Kerala government, after a meeting with stake holders, on Friday issued an order banning the production of mayonnaise using unboiled eggs.

The order, however, exempts vegetable mayonnaise and mayonnaise made out of pasteurised eggs.

The Food Safety Department, in the past few days, has been conducting massive raids at eating houses all across the state and have been taking strict action against those who were found to be violating basic guidelines.

Another new guideline that has also come out is from now on all food parcels from eating outlets have to paste a sticker on the date of making and the time of delivery and the time before it should be consumed.

State Health Minister Veena George had assured that strict guidelines in the wake of the complaints would be issued.

20230113-174602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 50% internet-connected devices in hospitals vulnerable to cybercrime: Report

    Telangana Governor for using NSS to create Covid awareness

    Explained: Why Covid has a devastating effect on elderly

    TN 2nd Sero survey shows 23% sample have Covid-19 antibodies