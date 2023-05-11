All roads in the Kottayam district of the state led to the house of 22-year-old woman doctor Vandana Das who was killed by a patient while on duty.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m on Wednesday when Sandeep, a 42-year-old teacher was brought by the police to the Kottarakara state run hospital after he suffered an injury.

Soon Sandeep, alleged to be a drug addict, turned violent and after attacking the police officials who had brought him, he turned his ire towards Vandana, a house surgeon.

Using a surgical knife, he slashed Vandana six times and she fell down.

Her life could not be saved, even after rushing her to a premier hospital in the capital city.

The body was brought to her house late on Wednesday night after keeping it at the college where she studied near the capital district.

There was an endless stream of mourners from all walks of life, many of whom had not even seen or met Vandana.

Her parents were inconsolable, breaking down all the time. Touching scenes was seen when Health Minister Veena George came to pay her last respects.

She had come to console Vandana’s parents but broke down herself on hearing the lamentations of the mother.

It took a while before George could regain her composure and was seen wiping her tears.

Similar scenes was witnessed when friends, neighbours and relatives saw her body being placed on the pyre.

On Wednesday Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came to the hospital where Vandana’s body was kept and tried to console her parents.

