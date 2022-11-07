INDIA

Kerala BJP accuses CM of spending lakhs to pay legal fees to defend corruption

Kerala BJP President K. Surendran has slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for “recklessly” spending lakhs of rupees as legal fees to defend his and the Left government’s corruption.

“While Kerala is having a hand-to-mouth existence with the treasury practically empty and finding it hard to pay monthly salaries and pension, Vijayan is recklessly spending money as legal fees to defend his and his government’s wrong ways,” said Surendran.

The Chief Minister, according to the Kerala BJP President, has employed legal experts and is paying Rs 50 lakh as fees to advocate Nariman and Rs 15.5 lakh to Kapil Sibal for taking on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is putting roadblocks against the state government wherever it has been involved in corruption.

“With all that’s happening in the state, people have realised that the Governor is right in bringing out one by one what this government is doing,” Surendran said.

The state BJP will now ask the people to explain the various corrupt deals of the Pinarayi Vijayan government and there will be a series of public protests also, Surendran said.

