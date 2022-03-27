INDIA

Kerala BJP alleges corruption in KFON project

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala unit of the BJP has alleged that major graft has taken place in the state government’s “prestigious” Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) project.

Kerala BJP spokesperson, Sandeep Vachaspathi in a statement accused the ruling CPI (M) and Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society of making “huge money” through the Chief Minister’s pet project.

He claimed that the state government had given the contract for cable lying to a private company at a rate of Rs 40,000 per km while generally it is charged at Rs 8000 to Rs 10,000 per km in the state.

Vachaspathi, while speaking to IANS, said, “This is nepotism and corruption at the highest level. It is against norms that the agency that won the contract sublet the work to another company.”

The BJP leader said that the claims made by the Kerala government regarding KFON were “not true”.

“If the work goes by this pace, it would take another three years to implement the project,” he added.

Vachaspathi also alleged that a former IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre hailing from Kerala, who was a senior leader of Kamal Haasan’s political party, is now heading the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) – the state government PSU that is piloting the KFON project. “After his advent several procedural violations had taken place,” added the BJP leader.

20220327-201603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No ringing bells in Lucknow temples as Covid cases go up

    Delhi Police nab Nepalese man for theft

    No definitive agreement on commercial supplies with Moderna: Cipla

    Send degrees to students by post: UP Guv