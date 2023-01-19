INDIA

Kerala BJP asks Vijayan for white paper on funds received from Centre

Kerala’s BJP unit President K. Surendran on Thursday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to end his “bluff game” and come out with a white paper on the funds that the state has received from the the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

“I challenge Vijayan to come out with a white paper. State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal should say how much funds did the state receive when the Congress-led UPA ruled the country for 10 years and how much was received in the last nearly 8 years of rule by the Modi government,” he said.

“It was during Modi’s tenure that Kerala received the maximum funds. During the fiscal 2021-22, Centre gave Kerala the maximum when Rs 69,000 crores more was given. Both Vijayan and Balagopal are bluffing and when there is an outstanding of just Rs 700 crores outstanding from the Centre from the GST, they say it’s Rs 7,000 crores,” he claimed.

Surendran said the BJP will commence a state-wide protest to highlight the mismanagement of the Vijayan government.

