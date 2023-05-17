INDIA

Kerala BJP intensifies stir over mysterious death of Muslim girl

The Kerala BJP on Wednesday stepped up its protest against the mysterious death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl who was found hanging in a school run by the Al-Aman Education and Charitable Trust here.

The activists of BJP and its feeder organisation took to the streets near the religious institution where the Class XII girl was found hanging on Saturday.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the death.

As the activists, including the student wing of the BJP- ABVP marched down the streets, police prevented them from going forward.

The girl’s family which hails from the capital city has alleged that she was subjected to mental harassment by a female teacher, a charge denied by the Trust authorities.

However, the police probe team has intensified its probe and taken statements from a few students and others in the Trust.

