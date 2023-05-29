INDIA

Kerala: BJP panchayat member held over ‘fake’ video

A BJP local body member was arrested for creating and circulating a fake video stating that the Plus 2 results of the State Board have been cancelled.

The arrest was made following a complaint by the State Education minister V.Sivankutty.

Nikhil Manohar, the accused, is the ward member of the Poruvazhy Panchayat in Kollam district.

The results of the Plus 2 were announced a few days back and Manohar, who is also a YouTuber, put out a video stating that the results have been cancelled.

Sivankutty termed the act an act of “terror” and raised a complaint with the police, who quickly got into the act and arrested the accused.

