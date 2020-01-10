Kerala Blasters, ATK served showcause notice for misconduct

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Friday served a show cause notice to both the head coaches of ATK and Kerala Blasters FC Antonio Lopez Habas and Eelco Schattorie respectively along with ATK goalkeeper coach Angel Pindado, seeking “an explanation for misconduct” during the Indian Super League (ISL) match between the two sides.

“The Disciplinary Committee has asked the coaches and the team manager of Kerala Blasters FC to show cause as to why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. ATK’s Goalkeeper Coach Angel Pindado has been kept under suspension with immediate effect for his part in the incident which occurred during injury time. The coaches and support staff have been given deadline till 20th January to respond,” said the AIFF in its release.

The Blasters won the match 1-0 in a heated affair at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. The win was important for the Blasters in their attempt to make it to the playoff spot after an underwhelming start to the season.

Both Habas and Schattorie were exchanging words throughout the match and at the end of it, the former was sent off for pushing Blasters’ assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed. The situation remained heated even after the final whistle. Schattorie claimed after the match that he was being abused in Spanish by those in the opposition dugout throughout the match.

–IANS

rkm/bg