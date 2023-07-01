Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday confirmed that their young midfielder Vibin Mohanan has travelled to Greece for a one-month training stint with Greek First Division Club, OFI Crete.

The 20-year-old will train with the Greek side for one-month during which he will be able to gain important footballing experience with the help of the coaches and staff at OFI Crete in an immersive training environment.

“OFI Crete, one of the most respected clubs in Greek football, recognizes the potential and talent Vibin possesses. They have extended an invitation for him to join their pre-season, providing a remarkable opportunity to train and compete at the highest level. Kerala Blasters FC wholeheartedly supports Vibin’s decision and believes that this experience will be invaluable in shaping his professional career,” the Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

Mohanan is expected to take full part in the pre-season preparations, including travelling with the side to Netherlands for 2 weeks where they play at least 3 matches against Dutch First Division teams.

“This move is an indication of our belief in Vibin and an indication that talent at Kerala Blasters will be encouraged and nurtured. Vibin had an encouraging first season and we want to do the best to deliver on promises we make to young players like Vibin that choose to trust us with their future,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters Football Club.

“Our endeavor is to have more moves like this, which can potentially open doors for others to gain a similar experience too. It brings me great pleasure to be able to see Vibin in a European context and hopefully set a benchmark for many more young Indian players to follow. I want to thank our colleagues at OFI Crete for facilitating this training stint and we wish Vibin the very best for his time in Europe,” he added.

Vibin’s training stint is the second such initiative by the Club to facilitate international exposure trips for its players. Last season, Kerala Blasters academy graduates Aimen & Azhar joined Polish club Rakow Czestochowa for a similar training stint.

