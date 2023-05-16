Kerala Blasters FC have reached an agreement with A-League side Newcastle Jets to sign forward Jaushua Sotirio on a contract that will run till 2025, the Indian Super League (ISL) club confirmed on Tuesday.

Sotirio becomes Kerala Blasters ‘C’s first signing of the summer, having made over 150 appearances in the A-League.

“Here We Go! The Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Newcastle Jets for the transfer of Jaushua Sotirio for an undisclosed fee,” said Kerala Blasters FC in a tweet.

Sotirio, having spent his entire professional football career in Australia, is a versatile attacker that can play as a winger or forward and comes with a bag of experience.

The 27-year-old has also played at the highest level, winning the AFC Champions League with Western Sydney Wanderers in 2014 while also featuring in the 2014 Club World Cup.

Sotirio began his youth career with Five Dock and Leichhardt before moving on to the Australian semi-professional side Marconi Stallions. He then signed for the Wanderers and spent six seasons there. The footballer was part of the side that finished as A-League runners-up on two occasions during the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons.

The dynamic forward later turned up for Wellington Phoenix FC and after three seasons, went on to sign for Newcastle Jets on a two-year deal in 2022. Sotorio, however, spent just one season with the Jets.

The Australian will look to make a mark in India with the Blasters, who qualified for the ISL playoffs during the 2022-23 season.

