Kerala Blasters FC sign Prabir Das on three-year deal

Kerala Blasters FC have secured the services of full-back Prabir Das who has signed for the club on a three-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Das who has represented ATK FC, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in the past will don the yellow jersey in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The West Bengal footballer has played 106 matches in the ISL and has seven assists to his name. He has created 63 chances in his career so far and has developed himself into one of the best attacking full-backs in the league.

His ability to run up and down the flanks provides the head coaches with tactical flexibility as he can operate equally effectively in a back four as well as a back three.

“Prabir Das comes into the squad with a wealth of title-winning experience. We expect his presence as a senior player to have a positive impact on the younger members of the squad, both on and off the field,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters, in a media release.

“He has played with and against some of the best footballers in India across various tournaments and that knowledge combined with his skills should prove beneficial to the team. I wish Prabir all the very best, for the upcoming season,” he added.

Meanwhile, Das is looking forward to being welcomed by the Kerala Blasters FC fans in their first home game of the season.

“The management communicated a very exciting vision for the brand of football that they want to play and how I fit into it. I am eager to play a big part in bringing success to the club & I am grateful to the owners and management for showing faith in me. I cannot wait to get started and be on the right side of the Yellow Sea at Kaloor going forward,” he said after signing for the club.

Das is Kerala Blasters FC’s second signing of the summer after acquiring the services of Australian forward Jaushua Sotirio.

