Kerala boat tragedy: Two more bodies recovered, death toll reaches four

With recovery of two more bodies from Bharathapuzha river on Sunday, the death toll in the Kerala boat tragedy has mounted to four.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Salam and Aboobacker.

A country boat had overturned in the Bharathapuzha river in the Chamvravattam area in Malappuram district on Saturday evening.

The bodies of two others Rukhiya and Sainaba were fished out from the river on Saturday night itself.

Rescued women Beevathu and Rasiya are recovering at the Alathiyur government hospital.

The six people on board the boat were mussel collectors and were returning home after their catch.

20221120-135202

