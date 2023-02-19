INDIA

Kerala: Body of third youth drowned in river recovered

The body of the third person Ebin Mathew (24), who was missing in Pampa river, was recovered near Parappazha Kadavu on Sunday.

It may be noted that three youths were missing in Pampa river after they went for a swim in the river on Saturday while returning back from the world-famous Maramon convention. The body of brothers, Mefin (18) and Merin (15) were recovered on Saturday.

Ebin Mathew had completed BCA from Applied Science college in Mavelikkara and was the son of Raju and Lovely.

An eight-member group of youths after participating in a two-wheeler rally were returning back home when they tried for a dip in Pampa river on Saturday evening.

Mefin who was taking a dip near the bank of the river was washed into the middle in a strong undercurrent of water. Merin and Ebin tried to save Mefin but all three were drowned.

The scuba divers arrived by evening on Saturday, and the body of Merin was recovered first, after some time, the body of Mefin was also recovered.

Merin and Mefin are brothers and sons of Anian Kunju and Lijo Mol of Pathanamthitta. While Merin had completed his Plus two course, Mefin was a 10th-standard student of St Johns Higher Secondary School, Pathanamthitta.

The bodies of the three youths are at Pathanamthitta district hospital for postmortem.

