HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Kerala: Braving wild animals and hostile weather, pregnant woman carried for 3 km

NewsWire
0
0

A tribal woman belonging to the Kurumba tribe, Sumathi Murukan who was pregnant, experienced labour pain at 12.45 a.m. on Sunday and there was no ambulance or other vehicles available to admit the pregnant woman to a hospital. Ambulance and other vehicles could not reach the Kadukkumanna tribal hamlet in Attapadi.

The family of Sumathi contacted the tribal hospital at Puthoor and the nurse Priya Joy responded that she would reach soon. After several calls, an ambulance was also willing to fetch the pregnant woman. However, ambulance and other transport could reach only up to 3 km away from their residence at Anavayal. The Kadukkumanna tribal village is connected to the outside world through a hanging bridge across the Bhavani river, however a vehicle could not travel through this bridge.

Not wasting time, the health department officials and the relatives of the pregnant woman carried her in a cloth sling, walked for three kilometers. The area, where wild animals like tuskers and leopards are often spotted, was a nightmare for the private taxis and even ambulances plying through the locality.

Finally, the people with the pregnant woman left the village at 2.30 a.m., and reached the Anavayal area, where vehicles could come, at 5.30 am. From Anavayal, Sumathi Murukan was rushed to the hospital where she gave birth to the child.

20221211-155604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 248 mn

    Pakistan confirms 493 new Covid-19 cases, 1,520,120 in total

    Black carbon could lead to premature mortality: Study

    Global Covid caseload tops 254.9 mn