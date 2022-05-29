The campaigning for the Thrikkakara bypoll to be held on May 31 will conclude on Sunday with the CPI-M-led LDF, Congress-led UDF, and the BJP-led NDA leaders camping in the constituency for the last-minute push.

The public campaign will end in the evening, and on Monday it will be a silent campaign before the elections on Tuesday. The results will be announced on June 3 (Friday).

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading the Left campaign, leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan is the leader for the UDF campaign. BJP state president K. Surendran is looking after the NDA campaign.

Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee member A.K. Antony charged up the campaign for UDF and blasted the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

This is the first direct election faced by the second Pinarayi Vijayan government after it came to power in May 2021. The election was necessitated following the passing away of Congress leader and MLA P.T. Thomas on December 22, 2021, at the Christian Medical College, Vellore where he was admitted.

The Congress-led UDF in a bid to retain the seat has fielded the widow of P.T. Thomas, Uma Thomas as the front’s candidate while the ruling Left front sprang a surprise by fielding an eminent cardiologist of a private hospital run by the Catholic Church, Dr. Jo Joseph.

The BJP-led NDA fielded party-state vice president and senior leader, A.N. Radhakrishnan for the seat. Being the last Sunday before the elections, all the three candidates were busy meeting the Sunday mass goers in the constituency and trying to meet the churchgoers.

Uma Thomas while speaking to IANS said, “I am fully confident of a thumping victory and there is nothing short of a victory. I find that the good work done by my husband P.T. Thomas in the constituency and his memories will catapult me to victory.”

She said that the people of Thrikkakara are mature and they know whom to vote for and that she would win with a good majority.

The LDF candidate, Dr. Jo Joseph while speaking to IANS said, “Will win hundred per cent. The policies and programmes of the Pinarayi Vijayan government have given me the edge in the elections and we will wrest the seat.”

The NDA candidate and senior leader of the BJP, A.N. Radhakrishnan said, “This time the people of Thrikkakara will take a different route and we will win.”

