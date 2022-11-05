INDIA

Kerala: Case against PFI jail inmate’s kin for smuggling sim in Quaran

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala police have registered a case against relatives of a PFI activist, presently lodged in high security Viyuur jail in Thrissur district, for smuggling in a sim card hidden in Quran.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 31, when the father of T.N.Sainuddin, who was arrested by the Police after the swoop down on PFI leaders began after it was banned last month, along with Sainuddin’s wife and his son arrived to meet him.

On detailed examination, the police found a sim card stuck under the bind of the Quran.

The local police, based on the complaint from the head of the jail, have registered a case against the three and a detailed probe has now begun.

Sainuddin hails from the hilly district of Idukki and the police probe team is now after the sim card and to whom it belongs.

Meanwhile, the NIA also has also taken cognisance of the matter.

20221105-124201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jayam Ravi on Rajini’s call: ‘That one minute conversation made my...

    I remember the pressure of walking in to bat in 2011...

    ‘Correcting misconceptions about Assamese women’

    Vet suspended over letter regarding DM’s cow in UP