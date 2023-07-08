K Ravindranathan Nair, popularly known as king of the Kerala cashew industry and veteran award winning Malayalam film producer, passed away at Kollam in his residence.

The 90-year-old was known as General Pictures Ravi in the film industry after he decided to chip in to produce films of legends like Aravindan, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and P. Bhaskaran in the 70’s and early 80’s.

His film production company had produced 16 films.

Incidentally it was the profits that he raised through his cashew business, which he took over from his father, which enabled him to give a lift to the new wave Malayalam films, when he liberally gave the freedom to film makers like Aravindan , Adoor and Bhaskaran, who at that point of time failed to get producers, for their brand of film making.

Last year, the film he produced ‘Thampu’ was recently restored and showcased at the Cannes film festival in 2022.

In 2008, Ravi was bestowed with the prestigious J.C Daniel Award and he had earlier served as a member of the Central Board of Film Certification and the Film Development Corporation.

His wife, Usha Ravi, a popular singer had passed away in 2013.

He is survived by his children, Pratap Nair, Prakash Nair, and Preeta Nair. The last rites will be held at Kollam.

