Kerala Catholic Church upset with CPI-M state secretary over his church, nun remarks

Mar Joseph Pamplany the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Tellicherry in Kerala on Saturday expressed reservation about remarks of CPI-M state secretary M.V.Govindan.

“His statement was needless and unwarranted. The remark that he made about nuns was painful. I cannot understand why he had to say it. What he said about nuns was not true at all. It was illogical also,” said Pamplany.

Govindan who had paid a visit to the UK last month, on his return he told a meeting that the cost of a small church in England is Rs.6.5 crores which is being purchased by Sikhs and some as worship centers of Sree Narayana Guru.

On nuns, he said it has now become a profession as they are on a protest demanding better wages.

Catholics in Kerala constitute more than 50 per cent of Christians which account for around 17 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population.

