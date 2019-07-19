Kerala Catholic priests call off protest after talks

Kochi, July 20 (IANS) The protest by a section of the priests attached to the Ernakulam and Angamaly archdioceses of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church was called off on Saturday following talks with a group of bishops.

A majority of the 461 priests attached to these dioceses was on protest against Cardinal George Alencherry. They had launched an indefinite fast on Thursday at the bishop house near here.

on Friday, at six-hour talks between eight bishops and nine priests from the protesting faction, most issues were resolved.

“We launched a protest by fasting and engaging in prayers. After the assurances, we are withdrawing our protest. We have been told the Church Synod next month will discuss threadbare the issues raised by us,” said a representative of the priests on Saturday.

“The Friday meeting concluded that the Cardinal alone won’t be able to resolve the issues and the Synod will take up our grievances,” said the priest.

The demands to be discussed next month include withdrawal of suspension of two bishops, appointment of an archbishop for Ernakulam and Angamaly dioceses (at present they are administered by Cardinal Alencherry) and withdrawal of the case against senior priests alleged to have made fake documents to malign the Cardinal.

