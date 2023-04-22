INDIA

Kerala celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr with religious gaiety

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala on Saturday celebrated Eid-Ul-Fitr with devout Muslims making a bee line to mosques and specially erected Eid-Gahs at several places across the state.

As the Muslims account for 26 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population, it was a mad rush to get a spot at the open air Eid-Gahs.

Leading from the front was Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan who participated at a Eid-Gah at Kollam, while superstar Mammootty who lost his mother on Friday, was spotted along with his actor son Dulqar Salman at a Eid-Gah in Kochi.

Senior Muslim clerics all across the state were busy as they led the prayers at various places.

Incidentally, all state government, private offices and educational institutions in Kerala are closed on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr from Friday.

On Thursday late evening, the Muslim clerics announced that as the moon was not sighted that evening in Kerala, Eid will be celebrated on Saturday.

20230422-142804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi YouTuber, BMW owner booked for rash driving, were making reels...

    Google slowing down pace of hiring for rest of year: Sundar...

    Andhra IPS officer finally gets posting

    Putin may attend G20 summit in India in September