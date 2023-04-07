Churches across Kerala observed Good Friday, with worshippers turning up to mark the day in huge numbers.

Good Friday is observed as a day of prayers, penance and fasting to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Calvary Hills.

The mass on Good Friday is the longest of all the various masses that Christians have in their religious calendar.

While in some churches the Good Friday mass begins at around 8.30 a.m and end at 1 p.m., in the Orthodox and Jacobite churches it ends after 2 p.m.

The most important event on Good Friday in churches is the re-enactment of the ‘Way of the Cross’ — the 14 stations on Christ’s journey to Mount Calvary from Pontius Pilate’s palace.

The laity move to each station singing hymns as the story of the betrayal, arrest, trial and crucifixion of Christ is narrated by the priest.

The second significant ritual that takes place in all churches is the customary drinking of ‘choruka’ — a decoction made of bitter gourd juice and vinegar.

When the Good Friday mass reaches its last lap, the priest pours out a spoon of ‘Choruka’ into the mouth of each and every person in attendance.

This symbolises the incident when Jesus, while on the cross, called out, and hearing his cries some of those watching the crucifixion took a piece of cloth, dipped it in cheap wine, put it on a piece of stick and lifted it to his mouth and tried to make him drink.

After the mass ends, people drink the ‘kanji’ — steaming hot gruel made with rice.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, in-person attendance in churches had reduced drastically, especially among the elderly.

People then opted for online masses relayed live by the churches.

Saturday will be a quiet day with very little activity in churches, while in most household, people start making arrangements for Easter Sunday, especially an elaborate lunch when Christians again eat non-vegetarian food after observing Lent.

