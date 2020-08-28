Kerala CITU workers demand huge unloading charges for Covid equipment

Alappuzha, Aug 28 (IANS) Workers in Kerala engaged in loading and unloading goods and equipment demanded an exorbitant Rs 16,000 to unload a bio-safety cabinet brought to fight the Covid pandemic.

The 225 kg box came on a lorry from Mumbai on Thursday.

While those who brought this from Mumbai offered to pay Rs 9000 for unloading it, the workers wanted Rs 6000 for first unloading the box from the lorry to the ground and another Rs 10,000 to take it to the second floor using cranes.

Finally, this job was done by the medical professionals attached to the state run hospital.

Hearing about the incident state secretary of the CITU (the trade union wing of the ruling CPI-M) P.P. Chitharanjan said that this is indeed a shame and it should not have happened.

“We will definitely take appropriate action against the wrongdoers and the process has commenced,” said Chitharanjan.

–IANS

sg/bg