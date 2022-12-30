HEALTHINDIA

Kerala CM asks people to be cautious over Covid, booster dose for above 60

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday to assess the Covid situation in the state concluded by advising all above the age of 60 to take the booster dose of the Covid vaccine.

He said that while caution has to be exercised, there is no need to worry.

All the frontline Covid workers have also been advised to take the booster dose.

The meeting was informed by the health authorities that on an average there are around 7,000 Covid tests being done daily. At the moment there are 474 Covid positive cases in the state, of which 72 people are in hospitals and 13 in ICUs.

A request has been made to the Centre for vaccines.

The meeting was informed that all the 14 district hospitals in the state have oxygen plants installed and there is adequate stock of PPE kits, masks and medicines.

The Rapid Response Team is also ready, an awareness drive has also started and a Covid Monitoring Cell has been set up.

The meeting said masks should be used in public and where people assemble in good numbers and all other precautions should be taken.

Vijayan asked all to ensure that the directives of the Centre are followed.

