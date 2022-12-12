INDIA

Kerala CM blames state BJP, Congress for ‘derailment’ of K-Rail

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the state BJP and the Congress-led opposition of creating “needless controversy” over K-Rail, calling it a project which Kerala will eventually need.

He made the statement while addressing the state Assembly which got underway on December 5.

Last week, he informed the state Assembly that the K-Rail project is not shelved and is awaiting clearance from the Centre.

“The project is still there despite hurdles created by the state BJP and Congress. The project is not shelved and the Centre has not informed us that the detailed project report is incomplete,” said Vijayan in the Assembly.

“There was a political move against the project. No land for the project has been acquired and the order that has come out will not be withdrawn. Just because a study will be done does not mean that land will be acquired. The cases registered against the protesters will not be withdrawn,” he asserted.

Metroman E.Sreedharan was one of the first to say that the K-Railproposal was “idiotic” and will never be implemented as it’s neither economically feasible nor environmentally viable.

If completed, the project will see a 529.45 km corridor connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod with semi-high speed trains covering the distance in around four hours.

Both the Congress and the BJP say this project is needed for Kerala given the massive cost in excess of Rs 1.50 lakh crore and an environmental and economic disaster besides being a huge burden for the next generation. Vijayan and his team have been saying the cost will be around Rs 65,000 crore only.

20221212-125602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unni Mukundan praises Prithviraj-starrer ‘Kaduva’

    BJP, Congress resort to RTI to “expose” Kejriwal in poll-bound Gujarat

    Kerala political parties get ready as Assembly polls set to be...

    2022 a year of trial and exploration for the event industry