Kerala CM has lost control of police, claims Chennithala

NewsWire
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lost control over the state police, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Sunday.

Citing an increase in cases of jilted lovers taking revenge by murder, he said that crimes are on the rise in Kerala and the Chief Minister, who is in charge of the Home Department, has failed miserably in containing them.

Chennithala, a former Home Minister, also noted the increasing number of drug-related cases and how the police were in the dark over several sensitive cases.

The Chief Minister does not seem to have a grip on the activities of the police force, he said.

