INDIA

Kerala CM pvt secretary’s wife’s appointment being re-scrutinised

NewsWire
0
0

The Kannur University syndicate on Tuesday directed the scrutiny committee to reassess the candidature of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s secretary K.K. Ragesh, for the post of Associate Professor in the Malayalam department of the university, as directed by the Kerala High Court last month.

Varghese’s appointment was cleared by the syndicate early this year, but it ran into trouble when the second ranked candidate approached the high court, even as the chancellor and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had earlier cancelled the appointment as she lacked the necessary qualifications.

This appointment had created a huge furore in the state and with Khan taking a strong position, his relationship with Vijayan has gone for a toss with each losing no opportunity to take on the other.

After going through the petition of the second ranked candidate, the high court ruled that Varghese did not have the qualifications to be considered for the post.

The court said that the scrutiny committee failed to see that she did not have the required qualifications. All the UGC guidelines were flouted and the court cannot overlook it. It asked Kannur University to revisit the rank list and come out with a new one.

Ragesh is a former Rajya Sabha member of the CPI-M, who hails from Kannur.

An RTI query had earlier revealed that Varghese got the maximum marks (32 out of 50) in the personal interview, while the second-ranked candidate Jacob Skariah scored 30, but her research score was a mere 156, while Jacob secured 651. However, she was ranked first based on the personal interview.

Moreover the court ruled that she did not have the prescribed experience as a teacher and all the arguments which was put forward by Kannur University and Varghese were not sustainable as even the UGC had clearly pointed out that she lacked the necessary teaching experience.

20221220-182205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘China was building up airbase, infrastructure near the LAC for last...

    What is social-emotional learning

    Rising infertility in women aged 25-30

    NSG, IB teams reach Udaipur to probe railway track blast