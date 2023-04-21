INDIA

Kerala CM seeks Modi’s intervention for repatriation of Indians from violence-hit Sudan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention and guidance to ensure the safe passage of Indians trapped in violence-hit Sudan.

“A good number of Keralites are working in Sudan and the Government of Kerala have been receiving numerous calls stating that a number of people are not able to get access to basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, food and medicines since the outbreak of the conflict. We have also been informed that several people from Kerala are stuck in remote areas of Sudan and need to be repatriated,” said Vijayan.

“In this context, I request your intervention and guidance to the persons concerned so as to make sure the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and their safe repatriation at the earliest,” read the letter.

Notably, violent clashes erupted on Saturday between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum and other cities, where the two sides traded accusations of initiating the conflict.

The PM has called for a high-level meeting of officials in Delhi on Friday to discuss the repatriation issues of Indians from Sudan.

