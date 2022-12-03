INDIA

Kerala CM, team spent Rs 43 L on London visit: RTI reveals

A whopping Rs 43 lakh were spent on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team’s London visit in October, an RTI reply has revealed.

The RTI queries were answered by the Indian High Commission’s London office.

Chief Minister Vijayan, along with three other state ministers and top officials, was in London from October 8-12 during which all the expenses were met by the Commission on behalf of the Kerala government.

A detailed split up shows an equivalent of Rs 28.54 lakh was paid for the hotel accommodation while the local transportation cost Rs 22.38 lakh and at the airport lounge it came to Rs 2.21 lakh.

The Commission office stated that they have no information on the MoUs signed during the visit and also pointed out that no amount was paid by the delegates or the Kerala government to the Commission’s office.

Vijayan was accompanied by his wife, daughter and grandson and among others, wife of State Education Minister V. Sivankutty was also there.

However, the expenses of the family members were met personally.

