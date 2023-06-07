INDIA

Kerala CM to leave for 8-day US, Cuba visit on Thursday

NewsWire
0
0

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Thursday leave for an eight-day visit to US and Cuba even as the Congress and BJP are opposing it citing the “financial crisis” the state is passing through.

Vijayan and Vijayan and his entourage’s US trip came under a cloud over news that in New York, when Vijayan inaugurates the regional meet of the Loka Kerala Sabha- a diaspora meet, those who wish to have share the dais and dine with him, will have to shell out US $ 50,000 and upwards.

Meanwhile, Vice-chairman of Norka (state agency for the diaspora) and a key organiser of the US diaspora meet- P.Sreeramakrishnan who, along with a top bureaucrat who arrived in New York the other day, told the media there that everything is in order and the meeting will be a success.

Both the Congress and the BJP have slammed the meeting as it will add to the burden of the cash-strapped Kerala coffers, as the state is meeting the expenses of Vijayan and others who form part of the official delegation.

The three-day diaspora event begins in New York from June 9-11 and after that he moves on to Cuba and will be there for a few days and then returns to Kerala.

Now all eyes are on the success of the meeting in the wake of a controversy over a Communist leader participating in a meeting where people are being charged.

20230607-123007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heads likely to roll in Alappuzha CPI(M) unit of Kerala: Sources

    Night curfew eased by an hour in 36 Guj cities

    Counterfeit currency of face value Rs 26 lakh seized last year:...

    PM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of B’luru International airport