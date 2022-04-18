INDIA

Kerala CM Vijayan to fly to US again for follow-up treatment

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is all set to leave for the follow-up treatment of his “undisclosed” ailment at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in the US, later this month.

He would be accompanied by wife Kamala and another aide.

This will his third trip to Mayo.

His fresh visit comes amid a goof-up on the reimbursement of his trip made in January this year when the order that sanctioned for around Rs 29 lakhs, was withdrawn quickly citing mistakes.

The social media is buzz with activity about his now frequent trips to the US for medical treatment, when he and his government boasts of Kerala offering the best medical facilities.

At the widespread protests against the laying of marking stones for his pet project K-Rail, angry women were expressing their ire on Vijayan, who claims that Kerala offers the best medical facilities, going to the US for treatment.

This time, he plans to leave on April 23 and is expected to return next month.

Like his previous trip, this time too, he will chair the weekly cabinet meeting online from his hospital bed.

