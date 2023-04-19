INDIA

Kerala: CMFRI to set up Water Clinics to assess drinking water quality in coastal areas

In the wake of reports of the alarming level of E.coli contamination in the Vembanad lake in Kerala, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will set up water clinics in the coastal region of the state.

Dr A Gopalakrishnan, director of CMFRI said that at a time when climate change continues to fuel storm surges and resulting coastal flooding, the proposed clinics are aimed at assessing the quality of drinking water resources in coastal communities.

“The new initiative is in line with the ‘One Health’ concept that aims to achieve optimal health for the people, aquatic animals and plants, and the environment. The Water Clinics is expected to maintain the quality of the drinking water resources in the region, thereby preventing the spread of waterborne diseases in the community,” said Gopalakrishnan.

For the water clinics, the CMFRI will collaborate with the Nansen Environmental Research Centre, Kochi, the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), the Public Health Department and other agencies.

