Kerala CM’s Political Secretary sends legal notice to ex-IAS officer

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s newly- appointed Political Secretary, P. Sasi has sent a legal notice to retired IAS officer Tikkaram Meena against the purported references to him in the latter’s autobiography.

There were media reports that in Meena’s autobiography “Tholkilla Ngan”, to be released on Monday by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, has derogatory remarks against Sasi.

Meena, according to reports, in his book mentioned that Sasi, who had served as the Political Secretary to late CPI-M leader E.K. Nayanar when he was Chief Minister of Kerala had intervened to transfer him while he was serving as Thrissur District Collector after he had taken action against certain spurious liquor makers.

Sasi has, in the legal notice, called on Meena not to publish his autobiography without removing derogatory remarks against him or he will have to pay Rs 50 lakh as compensation to him.

Sasi, long in the political wilderness after the CPI-M taking action against him and removing him as its Kannur district Secretary, had recently joined the Chief Minister’s Office after being elevated as the state committee member of the CPI-M which is a mandatory requirement to become the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary.

