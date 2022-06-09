In an initiative to ensure active participation of students in sustainable and inclusive tourism development, Kerala on Thursday unveiled a novel project to form ‘Tourism Clubs’ in major college campuses across the state.

A collective step of the Departments of Tourism and Higher Education, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Higher Education Minister Dr R. Bindu said these clubs will be set up in 25 colleges in the state.

In the first phase, these clubs will be in charge of the upkeep of 25 tourism destinations and they will ensure the hygiene of each property.

“The plan also includes identifying future tourism professionals among students, who can also help market the destinations using social media platforms. There are good bloggers among students and their talent can be leveraged for featuring the state’s tourism attractions before a wider audience,” Riyas said.

The youngsters can also work as part-time tourism guides and cultural interactions and workshops will be conducted to hone their skills.

Dr Bindu said the initiative will encourage students to identify new tourism products, and contribute to the growth of tourism sector, besides fostering interest among students in travel and tourism.

Also, the campus clubs will help students understand the tastes and demands of the tourists of the time.

Each club will have a maximum of 50 members. A calendar will be brought out on the activities to be taken up by them this year. The clubs that put up outstanding performance will be considered for awards.

