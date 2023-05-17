Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Wednesday demanded strict action against the driver of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s escort car for nearly ramming the vehicle into a few Congress protesters.

Satheesan released a video of the incident that took place early this week.

The video shows a convoy of Vijayan passing through Thavanur in Malappuram district with Congress protesters waving black flags at him.

“About five Congress workers were standing on roadside raising slogans and waving black flags when suddenly a speeding escort vehicle with police officials almost ploughed into the protesters. Had they not moved away swiftly, they would have been seriously injured. They all lost their balance and fell down while saving themselves,” said Satheesan.

“A strong case should be registered against the guilty. Earlier also, black flags had been waved at several chief ministers, but such an act never occurred before and hence appropriate action should be taken,” added Satheesan.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Notably, when Congress veteran Oommen Chandy was the chief minister and was travelling in Kannur (Vijayan’s home town) in 2013, his vehicle was stoned. A stone landed on his chest injuring him.

