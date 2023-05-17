INDIA

Kerala: Cong irked as CM’s escort vehicle nearly rams into protesting partymen

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Wednesday demanded strict action against the driver of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s escort car for nearly ramming the vehicle into a few Congress protesters.

Satheesan released a video of the incident that took place early this week.

The video shows a convoy of Vijayan passing through Thavanur in Malappuram district with Congress protesters waving black flags at him.

“About five Congress workers were standing on roadside raising slogans and waving black flags when suddenly a speeding escort vehicle with police officials almost ploughed into the protesters. Had they not moved away swiftly, they would have been seriously injured. They all lost their balance and fell down while saving themselves,” said Satheesan.

“A strong case should be registered against the guilty. Earlier also, black flags had been waved at several chief ministers, but such an act never occurred before and hence appropriate action should be taken,” added Satheesan.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Notably, when Congress veteran Oommen Chandy was the chief minister and was travelling in Kannur (Vijayan’s home town) in 2013, his vehicle was stoned. A stone landed on his chest injuring him.

20230517-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New rules for second marriage by govt employees in Bihar

    Cloudy weather in J&K, Ladakh during next 24 hours

    Took over the reins in 2020 when no one was ready...

    Gyanvapi case: Husband of plaintiff gets death threat from Pakistan